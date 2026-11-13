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Too Nice for TV | The Woodworking Morning Show
10 days ago
New set! The Morning Show moved to the maker bay, brick red wall and all. Marc kicks off a new Back Talk segment, shows the serving tray on his bench, and answers your questions on keeping edges square when sanding, flattening wavy veneer, gluing loose tenons, painting inset cabinet doors, shortening the Hybrid Workbench, feeling safe after a table saw injury, round vs square tenons, and the new $545 Blue Spruce smoothing plane. Plus Greg’s Long View on AI furniture vs real furniture.
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