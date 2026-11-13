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New Head Coach Announced for Bellevue East Softball Program
By Bellevue Times,8 days ago
Mark Brown has been named the head coach for softball at Bellevue East High School beginning in the 2027-28 school year. Brown has served as an assistant coach for Bellevue East softball since 2023 and is an academy director at Fungoes Baseball and Softball Training. Brown also served as head coach for BJSA Baseball from 1999-2023. And, is a proud graduate of Bellevue East High School.
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