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Dog attack on Sounder train 2 weeks after pet policy change
By CHRIS SULLIVAN,10 days ago
Sound Transit recently updated its pet policy, allowing dogs on trains and buses, as long as they are on a short leash. The changes took effect Oct. 28. Earlier this week, a dog got loose from its owner on a Sounder train and attacked a service dog on the train. Details of the attack haven’t been released, but it was intense enough that a Sound Transit employee had to get between the two dogs to separate them.
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