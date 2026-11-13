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Canadiens Expected to Sign $38.5 Million Star at Discounted Rate
By Christopher Moore,10 days ago
The Montreal Canadiens are in a very good place with their current roster. General manager Kent Hughes has been widely praised for keeping his core youngsters together on mostly team-friendly deals. As a result, Montreal is likely to remain a Stanley Cup contender in the East for the foreseeable future. There are, however, still a few uncertainties to work out in the coming months.