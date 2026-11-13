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New Hornbacher’s location coming to Horace
By Nate Coen,10 days ago
HORACE (KFGO) – The City of Horace announced Friday that it’s getting a new Hornbacher’s grocery store. The post on social media did not say exactly where or when the store will open, but showed a sign reading ‘new store coming soon’ with the Hornbacher’s logo. The city says more details are coming. Coborn’s Inc., which owns Hornbacher’s, says it’s targeting an early 2027 opening date.