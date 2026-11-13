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This $10 Hardware Store Staple Can Fix More Around the House Than You Think
By Donna Boyle SchwartzDaryna Tobey,10 days ago
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›. Caulk fixes myriad projects around the house, from outdoor maintenance to indoor decorating. What makes the material such a versatile DIY essential? The rubbery substance, available in a variety of formulations, including silicone, latex, acrylic, butyl rubber, polyurethane, and construction adhesives, can bond to almost any material, making it a wonderfully flexible material for projects indoors and out. With the right tube of caulk, you can solve just about any problem—including these common issues.