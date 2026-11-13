undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Trump’s response to Nvidia scandal ‘makes no sense’: Chris Cuomo | CUOMO
By NewsNation,7 days ago
Chris Cuomo opens the show with a monologue regarding the NVIDIA scandal, what it means for America and the world, along with President Donald Trump’s comments to Stephen A. Smith. Chris Cuomo hosts “CUOMO,” a no-nonsense show featuring the day’s most important news from all perspectives. “CUOMO” airs weeknights at 8p/7C on NewsNation. #CUOMO NewsNation is your source for fact-based, unbiased news for all Americans. More from NewsNation: https://www.newsnationnow.com/ Get our app: https://trib.al/TBXgYpp Find us on cable: https://trib.al/YDOpGyG How to watch on TV or streaming: https://trib.al/Vu0Ikij.
1