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ROB RUN Beginner's Guide: How to Make Money Solo and Set Up Your First Base
By Vladyslav Shamshurov,10 days ago
In ROB RUN, you can rob stores, buy cars, and even build a base of your own. But if you've only just started playing, your first few runs will probably end before you figure out where to sell your loot or what to spend your earnings on. That's especially true when you're playing solo and have nobody to watch your back. In this guide, we'll explain how to get started, save up for your first base, decide which purchases are worth making early on, and answer some of the most common questions beginners have.