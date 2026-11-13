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Ford F-150 V8: Which Trims and Years Get the 5.0L Coyote
10 days ago
The Ford F-150 V8 is the 5.0L Coyote, and the most common question about it is a simple one: which trucks actually have it? The answer changes more than most buyers expect. Ford pulled the V8 off its two most expensive trims for three model years, buried it behind packages on others, and is now putting it back on every trim but the Raptor. If you’re shopping new or used, the trim and model year on the window sticker decide whether there’s a V8 under the hood, not the badge on the fender.