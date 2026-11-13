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Cadillac Escalade Years to Avoid and the Best Years to Buy
By Frank,10 days ago
The Cadillac Escalade years to avoid aren’t the ones most lists tell you. Pull up five websites and you’ll get five different answers, because most of them copy each other and guess. The real story is about generations, launch years and one massive engine recall that covers the newest trucks people assume are the safest buys. If you’re shopping a used Escalade, the model year on the title matters a lot more than the mileage on the dash.