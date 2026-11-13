undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How to Launder Money in ROB RUN: Bank Accounts, Plots & Cash Transfers
By Vladyslav Shamshurov,10 days ago
After your first few robberies in ROB RUN, you'll start saving up for a house of your own and better equipment. Carrying all your earnings around is risky, though, since any trip could end with a run-in with the cops or rival criminals. The game has a money laundering system to help you protect your savings. In this guide, we'll explain how to launder cash and transfer your earnings to a bank account.