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4L60E No Reverse: Causes, Delayed Reverse and Fixes
By Frank,10 days ago
A 4L60E no reverse problem almost always starts the same way. You shift into R, nothing happens for a second or two, then it clunks in. Or it never engages at all and the truck just sits there and revs. Sometimes it only does it first thing in the morning and works fine once it warms up. Sometimes it’s the other way around. Those details aren’t random. Each pattern points at a different part inside the transmission, and reading them right is the difference between a cheap fluid service and a full rebuild.