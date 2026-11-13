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Most recipients of Idaho’s private education tax credit never attended public school
By IdahoEdNews,10 days ago
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 13, 2026. Idaho’s private education tax credit is primarily subsidizing tuition for wealthy families whose children were already enrolled in a private school, according to a report released Friday. The Idaho State Tax Commission, for the first time, released a wide range of...
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