undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Montclair’s case against the New Jersey school funding formula, by the numbers
By Camila Gonzalez,10 days ago
Montclair’s public schools got the largest aid increase the state allows this year: about $600,000. Their health insurance costs rose $4.2 million. Superintendent Ruth B. Turner says that gap shows what’s broken in the New Jersey school funding formula, and she is asking Montclair residents to tell the state so in person at a public forum in Newark on October 27.