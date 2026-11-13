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ML350 BlueTEC Used Buyer’s Guide: Problems, Specs, Recalls
By Frank,10 days ago
The ML350 BlueTEC is one of the best-kept secrets on the used luxury SUV market and one of the easiest to get burned by. It’s a Mercedes with a torque-rich 3.0L V6 turbodiesel, standard all-wheel drive, 7,200 pounds of towing and highway fuel economy in the high 20s. It’s also a modern diesel with an emissions system that can cost more to fix than the SUV is worth. One of my viewers owns one with 174,000 miles and no issues, and CarMax offered him $3,700 for it. He kept it. That’s the whole story of this SUV in one sentence: cheap to buy, great when it’s healthy, and a gamble when the emissions system isn’t.