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Here are the names of the 51 new police officer graduates from Attleboro, Fall River, Plymouth, Bridgewater, Brockton, other communities
By Ken Paiva,10 days ago
PLYMOUTH – Today, the Municipal Police Training Committee Executive Director Colonel Rick Rathbun (Ret.) and Plymouth Academy Director Eileen Goodick announced the graduation of 51 police officers from the MPTC Plymouth Police Academy’s 80th Recruit Officer Course. The graduates successfully completed over 20 weeks of intensive, standardized training in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve as full-time officers representing 19 police agencies across Massachusetts.
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