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Seasonal Care For Running Rigging
By Christopher Birch,10 days ago
Note: This story is excerpted from SAIL Contributing Editor Christopher Birch’s recently released book, The Four Seasons of Boat Maintenance—a compendium of lessons learned during his 40-year career maintaining boats as the founder of Birch Marine Inc. in Boston. In this latest excerpt in SAIL Magazine, Chris explains one of the work items on his 31 step fall boat decommissioning checklist.