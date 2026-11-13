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Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame Announces Black History Month Class of 2027 Inductee
By The Chocolate Voice,8 days ago
ATLANTA, GA — November 13, 2026 — The Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF), a joint initiative of the Black American Music Association and the Black American Music Foundation, proudly announces its Black History Month Class of 2027 inductees and upcoming induction celebration. The ceremony will...
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