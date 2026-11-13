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How to Become a Cop in ROB RUN: Badges and Police Pay
By Vladyslav Shamshurov,10 days ago
In ROB RUN, there are plenty of ways to make money, and they don't all involve robbing people. You can also earn cash by catching criminals and confiscating stolen goods. The game has a dedicated police role, complete with its own equipment, vehicles, and rewards for serving. In this guide, we'll explain how to become a police officer, get better gear, and collect your paycheck.