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Rear Main Seal Stop Leak: Does It Work? I Tested It
By Frank,10 days ago
A rear main seal stop leak is the most tempting bottle in the auto parts store. The repair it’s trying to replace is brutal: on a lot of vehicles the transmission has to come out just to reach a seal that costs a few dollars, so the labor alone can pass $1,000. The bottle costs $20 to $30. Pour it in, drive, and the drip on your driveway disappears. That’s the promise. I bought one, poured it into my own car and filmed the result. Here’s what actually happened, how these products work, which ones are worth trying, and when you’re better off skipping the bottle and paying for the real fix.