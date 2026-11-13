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Marvel Studios Just Revealed The 6th MCU Villain To Invade Wakanda (And Get Away With It)
By Jackson Hayes,9 days ago
No location in the MCU has as much secrecy surrounding it as Wakanda. The African nation prefers to keep its secrets close to the vest, since outsiders can easily exploit not only its people but also its resources, mainly vibranium. With adamantium now in the picture, though, the once untouchable metal isn't really moving the needle. But Wakanda still has to have its guards up, as Marvel Studios just confirmed that another major villain recently breached its borders.