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CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE: The Trailer Is Here, and the Stars Gather for an Exclusive Tastemaker Screening!
By The Chocolate Voice,7 days ago
Get ready to enter a world where courage rises, kingdoms collide, and reclaiming your power becomes a revolution!. The highly anticipated fantasy epic CHILDREN OF BLOOD AND BONE is officially making its way to the big screen, and the excitement is building! With the release of its official trailer and an exclusive tastemaker screening hosted by Paramount Pictures, audiences are getting their first glimpse into an extraordinary story of resistance, destiny, family, and the fight for justice.