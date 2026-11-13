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Ohio, Pennsylvania join $63 million settlement in Family Dollar deceptive pricing suit
By Zach Mosca, Multimedia Producer,10 days ago
COLUMBUS & HARRISBURG - Ohio and Pennsylvania’s Attorneys General announced that both states will have joined a $63 million settlement with Family Dollar. The settlement revolved around allegations that the company engaged in deceptive pricing tactics, charging customers more at the register than what was listed on the shelves and in advertisements.