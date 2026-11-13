undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
RacketCast, Ep. 65: Meet Angie Craig’s Progressive Successor Feat. Incoming U.S. Rep. Matt Little
By Racket Staff,9 days ago
Conventional wisdom in Minnesota's Second Congressional District: If you're a Democrat, pivot hard to the center to win the purplish southern 'burbs. That's the political strategizing that got us outgoing Rep. Angie Craig, a nominal Dem. Former state Sen. Matt Little (DFL-Lakeville) took a different approach in his bid to...
6