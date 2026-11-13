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Cardinals award Trey McBride the captain’s ‘C’
By ALEX WEINER,9 days ago
TEMPE — Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride has been made a captain for the first time in his career, head coach Mike LaFleur announced on Friday. The Cardinals came into the season with five captains: Jacoby Brissett, Hjalte Froholdt, Casey Kreiter, Mack Wilson Sr. and Budda Baker. The players voted on captains, and LaFleur said McBride came up just short of making the cut before the season started.