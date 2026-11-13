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Fantasia Barrino Talks Tyler Perry’s Generosity, Her Marriage, New Gospel Music & Patti LaBelle Biopic Dreams!
By Tami Reed,8 days ago
I absolutely love a good girlfriend conversation, especially when two powerhouse singers get together and start sharing stories about life, love, faith, and music!. Fantasia Barrino stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday, November 13, and her conversation with fellow American Idol alum Jennifer Hudson was filled with laughter, emotional moments, and some pretty exciting revelations!