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Giants’ Cam Skattebo threw up a pretzel-wrapped hot dog in 2-touchdown effort vs. Commanders
By DOUGLAS SANTO,10 days ago
New York Giants and former Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo made headlines on Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. It could’ve been for his two touchdowns or his bruising running for 78 yards on 18 carries. Instead, it was for throwing up on the sideline between the first and second quarters.