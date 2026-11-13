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Vinny’s View: Devin Booker saved the day, again
By VINCE MAROTTA,8 days ago
The reports of Devin Booker’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. And the Phoenix Suns’ reaction to that first sentence should be “thank goodness.”. Booker had 30 points, including a huge three-pointer at the end of the shot clock, a big steal and two enormous free throws in the final 24 seconds of a harder-than-it-should-have-been 101-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets Thursday night.