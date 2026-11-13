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Banque Internationale à Luxembourg picks Fourthline for ID verification tech
By Tyler Pathe,7 days ago
Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL) has selected Fourthline as its identity verification partner (IDV), with the bank set to implement the vendor's technology to verify the identities of international and domestic clients during the digital onboarding process. This automated ID verification process featuring biometric data analysis is being fitted...