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Big Chief Demond Melancon Brings New Orleans Black Masking Culture to the Venice Biennale
9 days ago
Big Chief Demond Melancon’s work is among the first encountered upon entering “In Minor Keys,” the late Koyo Kouoh’s exhibition for the 61st Venice Biennale. His monumental ceremonial suits introduce visitors to the extraordinary visual language of New Orleans Black Masking Culture, a more than 250-year-old tradition rooted in community, performance, storytelling, and collective memory. Constructed entirely by hand through dense beadwork, feathers, and rhinestones, Melancon’s works bring histories of Black excellence, resistance, spirituality, and cultural transmission into vivid material form. In Venice, he also activated his Jah Defender suit through Blessing the Ancestors, a procession through the Giardini shaped by movement, sound, ritual, and an unexpected rainfall that he understood as an ancestral response.
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