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The Art of Hospitality: Valentina De Santis on Her Lake Como’s Family Legacy
9 days ago
In 1910, Enea Gandola and his wife, Maria Orsolini Bolla, opened Grand Hotel Tremezzo on the shores of Lake Como. Inspired by their travels through Europe’s grandest hotels, the couple transformed a prime lakeside property into a Belle Époque destination that attracted aristocrats, artists, and international tastemakers. Over the decades, the landmark became synonymous with Italian glamour, surviving wars, changing ownership, and shifting eras before finding new life in the hands of the De Santis family in the 1970s. Today, under the leadership of third-generation hotelier Valentina De Santis, Grand Hotel Tremezzo remains one of the most celebrated addresses on Lake Como.