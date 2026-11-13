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In elephants, the resilience of communities has its limits
By Jacek Krywko,10 days ago
In Sri Lanka, ecological change is shrinking a park’s elephant population. Elephants live in some of the most complex and resilient societies in the animal kingdom. Individuals die or move away, calves grow up, and newcomers join, but the local communities as a whole usually hold together. Long-term studies of African savanna elephants have shown that, even after poaching or other spikes in deaths, survivors tend to rebuild their lost connections over time. But a new study suggests that resilience may not keep the community intact when steady losses accumulate over time.