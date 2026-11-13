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West Mifflin man held for prosecution in 41-year-old homicide case
By Renatta Signorini,7 days ago
A black-and-white dress 16-year-old Lottie Jo Gunn was wearing the day she was stabbed to death in 1985 has been preserved for years in evidence. The dress became a key piece of the unsolved homicide case when it was assigned in 2010 to now-retired Westmoreland County Detective Will Brown. He got a search warrant for a sample of DNA from James Kruczek, now 61, of West Mifflin, who an acquaintance reported had admitted to the crime years earlier.
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