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Moore County EDP shares progress report for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026
By Staff Report, posted,10 days ago
Moore County Economic Development Partnership (MCEDP) released its latest Quarterly Progress Report, highlighting the organization's accomplishments and economic development initiatives during the quarter that ended Sept. 30, 2026. “MCEDP started off the new fiscal year with a lot of activity, as we focused this quarter on responding to a large...