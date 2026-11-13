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Aptos Chamber to honor 2026 award winners
By Tarmo Hannula,9 days ago
The Aptos Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Awards Dinner and Auction Nov. 13 at Seascape Resort. This year, Lisa Cardoza was named Woman of the Year. “[She] is one of those remarkable people who seems to be involved in just about every nonprofit, community organization, and charitable cause in the Aptos area,” said John Hibble of the Aptos Chamber. “She is a passionate supporter of local businesses and the entire community.”