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Why Most Small Businesses Aren’t Getting Real Value From AI (and 5 Steps to Fix It)
By Chris Rafter, Chief AI Officer, SIGNLD,7 days ago
Almost every small business owner I talk to is using AI for something now. Very few of them can point to a decision it helped them make. The numbers back that up. In a Goldman Sachs survey of small business owners this spring, 76% said they currently use AI, but only 14% said it was fully embedded in their core operations. Most owners are using it to draft emails and social posts. That’s useful, and it saves time. It just isn’t where the money is.