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Protegrity Introduces Open-Weights Model to Improve Detection of Sensitive Personal Data
By Cybersecurity Insiders,9 days ago
Protegrity has launched a new open-weights AI model aimed at helping organizations identify sensitive personal information across enterprise applications and AI workflows. Available on Hugging Face, Protegrity-PII is a compact, 278 million parameter model capable of detecting and classifying 69 types of personally identifiable information (PII). The model covers a range of sensitive data, including account and card data, health information, credentials, device identifiers and biometric data.