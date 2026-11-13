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Twitch is doing daily drops of GTA 6 Ultimate Edition codes through the end of November
By TJ Denzer,10 days ago
During TwitchCon 2026's keynote, CEO Dan Clancy promised surprise drops of Grand Theft Auto 6 from launch day to jthe end of the month. Twitch is making a big play to get in on the hype of Grand Theft Auto 6’s launch on November 19, with CEO Dan Clancy promising that the company will offer daily surprise drop digital codes for the Ultimate Edition of the game from its launch up until the end of November.