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Stream Randy Travis' First Album Of Original Material In 18 Years 'Same Old Way'
10 days ago
(117) Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis and his label home, Warner Music Nashville, have unveiled his highly anticipated album, Same Old Way, out today. Eighteen years after his last full album of original music, Travis and his longtime producer, Kyle Lehning, have uncovered and remastered 12 previously unreleased tracks recorded throughout his distinguished career from 1986 to 2013, delivering a project full of Randy Travis originals from the vault for the world to hear.