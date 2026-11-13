undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rising E-Bike Use Prompts New Local Laws, Warnings
By Examiner Media,10 days ago
This Pleasantville Press article is being republished by The Examiner as part of a collaboration between Pace University and this news outlet. E-bikes and e-scooters have become more common on local roads, prompting concerns about where they are ridden and who operates them. On Monday, the Westchester County Board of Legislators approved a measure allowing towns and villages to establish their own laws.