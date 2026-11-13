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Phishing attacks surge across Europe, outpacing the Rest of the World
By Naveen Goud,8 days ago
Phishing has emerged as one of the most significant and concerning cybersecurity threats facing European nations, with the region experiencing a considerably sharper increase in phishing-related incidents than the rest of the world. Recent research conducted by cybersecurity company Proofpoint highlights the growing scale of the problem, revealing that phishing threats across Europe have increased dramatically between 2025 and 2026.