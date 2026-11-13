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Nāpōwawāʻenakaulua, the oldest compact quasar pair in universe, discovered with help from Big Island telescope
10 days ago
An international team of astronomers discovered the most distant — and thus the oldest — compact pair of quasars ever found in the universe. Officially named J1602+4228AB, the quasars — which are pairs of black holes that become so bright they outshine all the stars in their host galaxy — also are the most compact pair found at cosmic dawn, what astronomers call the early universe era, because of their close separation.