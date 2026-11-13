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Scott County man faces felony charges in alleged domestic assault involving shotgun
By Amber Ruch,10 days ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (Heartland News) - A southeast Missouri man has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged domestic assault involving a shotgun and trying to flee from deputies. Johnny Ray Norville was charged with felony first-degree domestic assault, felony armed criminal action, felony unlawful possession of a firearm,...
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