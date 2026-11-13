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FREE Classic Car Auction Livestream: Mecum Las Vegas 2026 Live Block Cam! All The Cars And Trucks Going Across The Block! Friday
By Chad Reynolds,10 days ago
Classic car auctions are a good time. Auctions in general are a fun way to maybe get a deal and to have a better time doing it than just walking up and making a purchase. They have a mood, an energy, and there are lots of companies out there having auctions all over the world. Big ones like Mecum and Barrett-Jackson have created an entirely new entertainment industry inside the purchasing of cars and we love them for it. There are a lot of great cars, trucks, and more going up for auction this week at Mecum Las Vegas, so watch the live video feed from the block and let us know what you think is the best deal of the weekend!