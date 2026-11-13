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Police Say Rex Ryan’s Pickup Ran Over Two Pedestrians’ Feet on Nashville’s Broadway, Then Drove Off. He Now Has 6 Charges
By Shawn Henry,8 days ago
Metro Nashville police arrested former NFL coach Rex Ryan on Wednesday on warrants charging him with six offenses: two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information or render aid, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal. The charges stem from an incident at 4th Avenue and Broadway shortly before midnight on the Thursday before the arrest, when two pedestrians say his pickup ran over their feet.
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