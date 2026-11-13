undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A 1964 Shelby Cobra Raced Sebring, Then Got Rebuilt Into a Different Car. Mecum Thinks It’s Worth $25 Million-Plus
By Kyle Matthews,9 days ago
Lot R919 at Mecum Kissimmee on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2027, is the 1964 Shelby 427 Prototype Factory Team Cobra, carrying an estimate “in excess of $25 million.” The Nov. 10 press release distributed through Motor Sports NewsWire gives the same number as a “value” and omits the lot number and the chassis number. The lot page supplies both. The car is CSX2196, and Mecum will sell it in the Apex Collection at Kissimmee 2027 (Jan. 5-17, Osceola Heritage Park).