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$10 million for Strathmore Active Transportation Project
By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com,10 days ago
Three projects developed to improve multi-modal corridor operations in Tulare County’s unincorporated communities have been recommended by the California Transportation Commission staff for a combined $37.7 million in Federal and State funding through California’s Active Transportation Program. County of Tulare project applications were submitted by the Tulare County...
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