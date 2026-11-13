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A D.C. Man Allegedly Reprogrammed Fobs on Maryland Dealer Corvettes and Drove Off Without Paying. Feds Added a Gun Count
By Shawn Henry,9 days ago
Federal prosecutors in Washington say a D.C. man, Jomaar Taylor, reprogrammed key fobs on Corvettes sitting on Maryland dealership lots and drove them into the District without buying them. On Nov. 9, an assistant U.S. attorney filed a two-count felony information against him in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia: conspiracy to transport stolen vehicles across state lines, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person with a prior felony conviction. He was ordered held without bond after his March 9 arrest, and the docket I reviewed shows no release.
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