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Mayville Rotary raises $1,000 during first End Polio Now Walk
By Kari Karnitz Reporter,4 days ago
The Mayville Rotary Club took steps toward ending polio Saturday, Oct. 24, raising approximately $1,000 in donations during its inaugural End Polio Now Walk. Approximately 16 participants joined the club’s first community walk, held in recognition of World Polio Day and Rotary International’s ongoing efforts to eradicate the disease worldwide.
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