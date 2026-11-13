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mRNA-1010 Influenza Vaccine Produces Higher Antibody Responses in Older Adults
By Hibah Khaja, PharmD,10 days ago
The investigational mRNA-1010 influenza vaccine elicits higher antibody responses against 3 vaccine-matched influenza strains compared with a licensed standard-dose influenza vaccine among adults aged 50 years and older, according to study results published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Researchers evaluated the humoral immunogenicity of mRNA-1010 in older adults, who face...